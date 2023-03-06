Quadrature Capital Ltd Acquires 251,047 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 301.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 334,362 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 251,047 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $18,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 57,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.8% during the third quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 18,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 2.0% during the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 23,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Little House Capital LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 6.5% during the third quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 21,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.2% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 167,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,370,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the period. 68.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $2,103,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,216,775.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $5,936,484.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,320,907.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $2,103,660.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at $21,216,775.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 330,047 shares of company stock worth $20,265,836. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Coca-Cola Trading Up 1.1 %

Several research firms have recently commented on KO. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.70.

NYSE:KO traded up $0.66 on Monday, hitting $60.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,026,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,167,308. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $260.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.65. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $54.01 and a 1-year high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.92 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 42.35%. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Featured Articles

