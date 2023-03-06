Quadrature Capital Ltd Acquires 200,294 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1,859.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 211,066 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 200,294 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up about 2.1% of Quadrature Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $60,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MA. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the third quarter worth approximately $324,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 10.4% during the third quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,044 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 2.5% during the third quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 9,513 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,705,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 1.5% during the third quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,608 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 0.5% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 28,746 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,172,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total transaction of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,701,385.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,701,385.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,440,789.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 655,522 shares of company stock valued at $242,724,561 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.8 %

MA traded up $2.75 on Monday, hitting $364.25. 134,886 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,730,726. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $276.87 and a twelve month high of $390.00. The company has a market cap of $347.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $364.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $339.57.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MA shares. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Mastercard from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on Mastercard from $427.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Mastercard from $395.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.41.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

