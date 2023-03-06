Qtum Price Down 14.6% Over Last Week (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for about $2.96 or 0.00013169 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Qtum has traded down 14.6% against the dollar. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $309.16 million and approximately $38.67 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Qtum alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1,566.30 or 0.06975841 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001501 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00071958 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00028394 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00053599 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000285 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00009026 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001005 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00023889 BTC.

About Qtum

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,561,896 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.

QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

Qtum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.