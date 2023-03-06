QITMEER NETWORK Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $685,053.69 (MEER)

QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 6th. One QITMEER NETWORK token can currently be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00001680 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. QITMEER NETWORK has a market capitalization of $1.42 million and $685,053.69 worth of QITMEER NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, QITMEER NETWORK has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

QITMEER NETWORK Token Profile

QITMEER NETWORK’s launch date was September 29th, 2021. QITMEER NETWORK’s total supply is 210,240,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,756,045 tokens. QITMEER NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @qitmeernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for QITMEER NETWORK is www.qitmeer.io. The official message board for QITMEER NETWORK is qitmeer.medium.com.

Buying and Selling QITMEER NETWORK

According to CryptoCompare, “Qitmeer Network (MEER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Qitmeer Network has a current supply of 210,240,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Qitmeer Network is 0.37873855 USD and is down -0.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $685,581.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.qitmeer.io/.”

