Qantas Airways Limited (ASX:QAN) Insider Purchases A$20,595.36 in Stock

Qantas Airways Limited (ASX:QAN – Get Rating) insider James Sampson purchased 3,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$6.42 ($4.34) per share, for a total transaction of A$20,595.36 ($13,915.78).
Qantas Airways Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41,243.75.
Qantas Airways Company Profile
