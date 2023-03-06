Qantas Airways Limited (ASX:QAN) Insider Purchases A$20,595.36 in Stock

Qantas Airways Limited (ASX:QAN – Get Rating) insider James Sampson purchased 3,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$6.42 ($4.34) per share, for a total transaction of A$20,595.36 ($13,915.78).

Qantas Airways Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41,243.75.

Qantas Airways Company Profile

Qantas Airways Limited provides air transportation services in Australia and internationally. The company operates through Qantas Domestic, Qantas International, Jetstar Group, and Qantas Loyalty segments. It offers passenger flying, and air cargo and express freight services; and customer loyalty recognition programs.

