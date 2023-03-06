Q3 Asset Management Reduces Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Q3 Asset Management cut its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Get Rating) by 60.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,766 shares during the period. Q3 Asset Management’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFS Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 660.6% during the 2nd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 8,030,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,721,000 after purchasing an additional 6,974,786 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 12,409,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999,283 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 929.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,097,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,421 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 146.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 927,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,835,000 after purchasing an additional 550,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,147,000.

Shares of BIL traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $91.52. 504,852 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,287,199. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.53. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52-week low of $91.33 and a 52-week high of $91.74.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

