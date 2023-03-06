Q3 Asset Management Purchases Shares of 131,228 Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Q3 Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 131,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,600,000. Global X Uranium ETF accounts for 1.9% of Q3 Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Q3 Asset Management owned about 0.17% of Global X Uranium ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 120.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 16,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 26,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 173.2% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period.

Get Global X Uranium ETF alerts:

Global X Uranium ETF Price Performance

URA stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.16. The company had a trading volume of 237,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,854,396. Global X Uranium ETF has a 52 week low of $17.65 and a 52 week high of $28.49. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.69 and a 200 day moving average of $21.09.

Global X Uranium ETF Company Profile

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Uranium ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Uranium ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.