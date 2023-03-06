Q3 Asset Management Purchases New Shares in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF)

Q3 Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,020,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,214,000. ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury accounts for approximately 17.6% of Q3 Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Q3 Asset Management owned 4.43% of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,214,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 580.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 166,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 141,760 shares during the last quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $558,000. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,911,000. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,741,000.

Get ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury alerts:

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury Trading Up 0.0 %

TBF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.24. 211,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,306,928. ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury has a 1-year low of $16.69 and a 1-year high of $24.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.95.

About ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results and interest income earned on cash and financial instruments, which correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return of -100% of the return of an index for a single day.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.