Q3 Asset Management Cuts Stock Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Q3 Asset Management lessened its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 943 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Q3 Asset Management’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 206.3% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,751 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,737 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,622 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,090 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,756,000 after buying an additional 9,761 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,114 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $290.08. 88,584 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,317,455. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $298.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $299.02. The firm has a market cap of $74.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.49. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $232.97 and a fifty-two week high of $325.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.20% and a return on equity of 27.78%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.03, for a total transaction of $460,180.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,806.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.48, for a total transaction of $101,767.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,330,301.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Yuchun Lee sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.03, for a total transaction of $460,180.87. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,875 shares in the company, valued at $603,806.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,162 shares of company stock valued at $11,078,914 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VRTX shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $286.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $311.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $313.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $327.10.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

Featured Articles

