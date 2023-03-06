Q3 Asset Management Buys Shares of 218,184 Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Q3 Asset Management acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 218,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,211,000. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF comprises 6.7% of Q3 Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Q3 Asset Management owned 0.48% of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FUTY. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 764,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,295,000 after purchasing an additional 293,759 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $9,320,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $3,700,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $3,548,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 395,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,933,000 after acquiring an additional 79,794 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FUTY traded up $0.24 on Monday, hitting $43.25. 44,692 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,609. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.08. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a one year low of $39.14 and a one year high of $50.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.53.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

