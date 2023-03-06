Q3 Asset Management Acquires Shares of 7,606 Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Q3 Asset Management acquired a new stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,000. Dollar General comprises approximately 1.3% of Q3 Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Dollar General in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,130,000. LRT Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. LRT Capital Management LLC now owns 11,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 4,289 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 256.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 829,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,916,000 after purchasing an additional 596,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In related news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total value of $475,907.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,334,957.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dollar General Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:DG traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $218.72. The stock had a trading volume of 220,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,947,032. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $48.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.34. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $183.25 and a 12-month high of $262.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $232.46 and its 200-day moving average is $241.23.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.55 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.43 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 38.43%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $237.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $270.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar General to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.25.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Further Reading

