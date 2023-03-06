Putnam Investments LLC Sells 87,011 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Putnam Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 671,134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 87,011 shares during the quarter. O’Reilly Automotive comprises 0.9% of Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $472,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Q3 Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter worth about $269,000. EHP Funds Inc. raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.7% in the third quarter. EHP Funds Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,220,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.4% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 441,824 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $310,757,000 after purchasing an additional 10,445 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.4% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 20,447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,381,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 10.4% during the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 615 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ ORLY traded up $4.03 on Monday, reaching $842.06. 151,442 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,408. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $825.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $789.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.88. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $562.90 and a fifty-two week high of $873.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $8.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 234.76% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 36.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $780.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $815.00 price objective for the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $900.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $865.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $859.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $834.31, for a total value of $417,155.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 768 shares in the company, valued at $640,750.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.