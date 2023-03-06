Putnam Investments LLC Reduces Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Putnam Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,113,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,480 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $170,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in Ameren by 119.6% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 46,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,764,000 after buying an additional 25,434 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ameren by 33.0% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 13,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Ameren by 0.3% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 147,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,869,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ameren by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,625,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,500,321,000 after purchasing an additional 110,291 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren in the third quarter valued at $1,626,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameren alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ameren news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $4,516,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 217,893 shares in the company, valued at $19,680,095.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 49,819 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total transaction of $4,076,688.77. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 207,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,961,067.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 50,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $4,516,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 217,893 shares in the company, valued at $19,680,095.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,849 shares of company stock worth $9,010,498 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ameren Trading Down 0.1 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim downgraded Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Ameren from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Ameren from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Ameren from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.90.

Ameren stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $83.64. The stock had a trading volume of 250,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,484,736. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.41. Ameren Co. has a twelve month low of $73.28 and a twelve month high of $99.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 13.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

Ameren Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Ameren’s payout ratio is currently 57.00%.

Ameren Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.