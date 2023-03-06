Putnam Investments LLC Raises Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,637,116 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 58,887 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned about 0.32% of QUALCOMM worth $410,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,285,000. Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 37,201 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,824 shares in the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC now owns 29,949 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $656,000. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,250.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $3,632,266.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,792.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,250.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,553 shares of company stock worth $7,175,206 in the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on QCOM. Raymond James began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI set a $120.00 price target on QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.41.

QCOM stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $124.15. 1,852,843 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,697,259. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.58. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $101.93 and a one year high of $163.16. The company has a market cap of $138.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.93% and a net margin of 27.40%. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.90%.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

