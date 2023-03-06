Putnam Investments LLC Raises Stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,604,587 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 171,362 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned approximately 0.87% of Exelon worth $322,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 16,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,193,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,596,550. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.50. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.19 and a fifty-two week high of $50.71.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 11.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 65.75%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EXC. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Exelon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelon has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.64.

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

