Putnam Investments LLC Has $363.37 Million Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,295,634 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,859 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $363,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,101 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 112,066 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $5,574,000 after acquiring an additional 32,474 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 132,043 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $6,624,000 after acquiring an additional 55,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,686 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after acquiring an additional 14,388 shares in the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Down 1.7 %

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 11,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total transaction of $504,139.26. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,815.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.00. The stock had a trading volume of 4,459,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,013,171. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.33. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.80 and a 1-year high of $51.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.12. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 15.22%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.66%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

