Putnam Investments LLC Buys 1,439 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 678,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Charter Communications worth $205,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CHTR. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 4.8% during the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 2.8% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 2.3% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 2.5% during the third quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 6.2% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Steven A. Miron purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $384.35 per share, with a total value of $960,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,525,642.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.64, for a total value of $11,509,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 17,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,711,014.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Miron bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $384.35 per share, with a total value of $960,875.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,525,642.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.
Charter Communications Price Performance
Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $7.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.03 by ($0.34). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 37.20% and a net margin of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $13.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.31 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have issued reports on CHTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Charter Communications from $470.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Truist Financial upgraded Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $380.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Bank of America upgraded Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Charter Communications from $610.00 to $585.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Charter Communications from $670.00 to $649.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $486.86.
Charter Communications Company Profile
Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.
