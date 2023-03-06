Putnam Investments LLC Buys 1,439 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 678,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Charter Communications worth $205,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CHTR. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 4.8% during the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 2.8% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 2.3% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 2.5% during the third quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 6.2% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Steven A. Miron purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $384.35 per share, with a total value of $960,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,525,642.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.64, for a total value of $11,509,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 17,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,711,014.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Miron bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $384.35 per share, with a total value of $960,875.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,525,642.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Price Performance

CHTR stock traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $371.45. 265,123 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,168,071. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $380.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $370.29. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $297.66 and a 12 month high of $583.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.12.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $7.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.03 by ($0.34). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 37.20% and a net margin of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $13.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.31 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on CHTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Charter Communications from $470.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Truist Financial upgraded Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $380.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Bank of America upgraded Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Charter Communications from $610.00 to $585.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Charter Communications from $670.00 to $649.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $486.86.

Charter Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

Featured Stories

