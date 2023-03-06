Purus Wealth Management LLC Sells 850 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Purus Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 77,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold MiniShares makes up 2.4% of Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Purus Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR Gold MiniShares worth $2,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Marin grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares by 88.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 10,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 4,892 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares by 7.4% during the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 11,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares by 37.5% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 32,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 8,936 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares by 5.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 251,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,292,000 after purchasing an additional 12,572 shares during the period. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares by 228.1% during the third quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 5,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679 shares during the period.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLDM traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.74. 71,612 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,197,750. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.14. SPDR Gold MiniShares has a twelve month low of $32.12 and a twelve month high of $41.14.

