Purus Wealth Management LLC Sells 800 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Purus Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DOCU. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 440.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the third quarter worth $30,000. Performa Ltd US LLC grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 86.7% during the third quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the second quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

DOCU traded up $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $65.43. 523,845 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,846,397. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.67 and its 200 day moving average is $54.48. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.57 and a 12 month high of $113.67.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.13. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 5.45% and a negative return on equity of 18.86%. The firm had revenue of $645.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.07 million. On average, equities analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total transaction of $8,097,200.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,225,714 shares in the company, valued at $67,512,327.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total value of $8,597,086.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,524,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,143,110.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total transaction of $8,097,200.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,225,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,512,327.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

DOCU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of DocuSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Wolfe Research raised shares of DocuSign from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.71.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

