Purus Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Purus Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 27,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 10,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter worth $222,000.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $86.04. The stock had a trading volume of 12,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,760. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $76.82 and a 52 week high of $112.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.46.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

