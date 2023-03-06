Purus Wealth Management LLC Has $688,000 Stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG)

Purus Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Purus Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Global X Cybersecurity ETF worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BUG. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 83.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 15.0% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BUG traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.50. The stock had a trading volume of 22,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,473. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.91 and its 200 day moving average is $23.41. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.58 and a fifty-two week high of $32.33. The stock has a market cap of $757.64 million, a P/E ratio of 57.15 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.323 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from Global X Cybersecurity ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.21.

The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

