Purus Wealth Management LLC Has $474,000 Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Purus Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,515 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.4% during the second quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 2,754 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.2% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its stake in American Express by 4.2% in the second quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 1,705 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in American Express by 0.5% in the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,355 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in American Express by 1.3% in the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,485 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on AXP. Citigroup boosted their target price on American Express from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised American Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on American Express from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on American Express from $159.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on American Express from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.44.

American Express stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $179.69. The stock had a trading volume of 259,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,369,528. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.73. American Express has a 1-year low of $130.65 and a 1-year high of $194.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.25 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 31.76% and a net margin of 14.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that American Express will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 21.14%.

In related news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $5,186,216.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,054.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $5,186,216.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,054.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

