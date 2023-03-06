Purus Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Purus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,376 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,518 shares during the period. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Purus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 11.3% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 8,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA LIT traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $65.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,353. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.08. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $57.56 and a 12 month high of $82.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.07.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

