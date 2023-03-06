Pura Vida Investments LLC Takes Position in 2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT)

Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of 2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 325,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,729,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC owned 0.86% of 2seventy bio as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of 2seventy bio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 2seventy bio in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in 2seventy bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in 2seventy bio by 371.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in 2seventy bio by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Get 2seventy bio alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on TSVT. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on 2seventy bio from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on 2seventy bio from $41.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of 2seventy bio from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th.

2seventy bio Stock Down 5.1 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of TSVT stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 411,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,922. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.72 and a 200 day moving average of $13.63. 2seventy bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.44 and a 12-month high of $19.33.

In related news, CEO Nick Leschly sold 2,979 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total transaction of $30,773.07. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 543,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,609,251.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other 2seventy bio news, CEO Nick Leschly sold 2,979 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total transaction of $30,773.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 543,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,609,251.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO William D. Baird III sold 3,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total transaction of $33,283.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,874 shares in the company, valued at $825,098.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,144 shares of company stock valued at $211,502. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

2seventy bio Profile

(Get Rating)

2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. Its products pipeline includes idecabtagene vicleucel; ide-cel or Abecma and bb21217; and CAR-T cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 2seventy bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2seventy bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.