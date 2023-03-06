Pura Vida Investments LLC Takes Position in 2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT)

Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of 2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 325,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,729,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC owned 0.86% of 2seventy bio as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of 2seventy bio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 2seventy bio in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in 2seventy bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in 2seventy bio by 371.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in 2seventy bio by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms recently commented on TSVT. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on 2seventy bio from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on 2seventy bio from $41.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of 2seventy bio from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Nick Leschly sold 2,979 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total transaction of $30,773.07. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 543,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,609,251.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other 2seventy bio news, CEO Nick Leschly sold 2,979 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total transaction of $30,773.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 543,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,609,251.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO William D. Baird III sold 3,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total transaction of $33,283.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,874 shares in the company, valued at $825,098.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,144 shares of company stock valued at $211,502. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.
2seventy bio Profile
2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. Its products pipeline includes idecabtagene vicleucel; ide-cel or Abecma and bb21217; and CAR-T cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.
