Pura Vida Investments LLC Sells 50,200 Shares of GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS)

Pura Vida Investments LLC decreased its holdings in GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 158,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,200 shares during the quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC owned 0.31% of GH Research worth $1,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GHRS. VR Adviser LLC increased its stake in shares of GH Research by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 3,333,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,731,000 after purchasing an additional 147,581 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in GH Research by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,303,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,009,000 after buying an additional 27,738 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of GH Research by 249.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 12,055 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of GH Research by 31,790.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its position in shares of GH Research by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 24,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 5,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GHRS stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.54. The stock had a trading volume of 6,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,555. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.06. GH Research PLC has a 52-week low of $8.46 and a 52-week high of $20.32.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GHRS shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of GH Research in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of GH Research in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, GH Research has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.25.

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

