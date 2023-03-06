Pura Vida Investments LLC Sells 202,264 Shares of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE)

Pura Vida Investments LLC lessened its position in Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) by 83.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,136 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 202,264 shares during the quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC’s holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 9,285 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 11.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 4,312 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 27.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 25,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Cerevel Therapeutics by 138.3% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 251,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,809,000 after purchasing an additional 146,019 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $507,000.

Get Cerevel Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cerevel Therapeutics

In other news, CEO N Anthony Coles sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total transaction of $1,497,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,704 shares in the company, valued at $80,957.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,487,000 in the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cerevel Therapeutics Price Performance

Several equities analysts have commented on CERE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Cerevel Therapeutics from $41.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Cerevel Therapeutics from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cerevel Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.33.

NASDAQ CERE traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.71. 137,593 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,188. The company has a quick ratio of 12.48, a current ratio of 12.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.55 and a 200-day moving average of $29.68. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $19.86 and a one year high of $41.46.

About Cerevel Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat acute anxiety.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.