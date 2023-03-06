Pura Vida Investments LLC Makes New $302,000 Investment in Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA)

Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 18,506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 7,161 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 372,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,884,000 after buying an additional 173,365 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,298,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,451,000 after buying an additional 294,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 299,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,538,000 after buying an additional 8,461 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sarah Boyce sold 3,221 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total transaction of $78,141.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,319.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sarah Boyce sold 3,221 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total value of $78,141.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,319.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 10,000 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total transaction of $236,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,347.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,121 shares of company stock valued at $556,584 in the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Avidity Biosciences Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RNA traded down $1.96 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.70. 420,837 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 796,951. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.68. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $25.74.

RNA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $30.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.60.

About Avidity Biosciences

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; AOC 1044 for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; and AOC 1020 designed to treat facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy which are in preclinical stage.

