Pura Vida Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 49,200 Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI)

Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 49,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AGTI. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Agiliti during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Agiliti in the second quarter worth approximately $99,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Agiliti in the third quarter worth approximately $117,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Agiliti in the second quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Agiliti in the third quarter worth approximately $189,000.

In related news, EVP Lee M. Neumann sold 4,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total transaction of $79,086.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,161 shares in the company, valued at $823,902.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AGTI traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.94. 70,462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,373. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.99. Agiliti, Inc. has a one year low of $14.15 and a one year high of $23.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 71.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.40.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AGTI. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Agiliti to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Bank of America cut shares of Agiliti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 16th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Agiliti from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Agiliti from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Agiliti from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

