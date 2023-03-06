Pura Vida Investments LLC Acquires New Stake in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,009,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC owned 0.38% of TransMedics Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMDX. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,768,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $803,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,227,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 691.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 40,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 35,120 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $822,000. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransMedics Group Stock Performance

Shares of TMDX traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $80.82. The stock had a trading volume of 147,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,871. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -66.00 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.18. The company has a quick ratio of 9.79, a current ratio of 10.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.16 and a fifty-two week high of $82.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TransMedics Group ( NASDAQ:TMDX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $31.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.60 million. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 29.82% and a negative net margin of 38.77%. The business’s revenue was up 224.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on TransMedics Group from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen raised their target price on TransMedics Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on TransMedics Group from $55.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on TransMedics Group from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TransMedics Group from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransMedics Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.57.

Insider Activity at TransMedics Group

In related news, VP Miriam Provost sold 4,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total transaction of $269,816.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,579.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other TransMedics Group news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 7,500 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.72, for a total transaction of $605,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 381,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,763,764.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Miriam Provost sold 4,315 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total value of $269,816.95. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,579.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,456 shares of company stock worth $13,285,461 in the last 90 days. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TransMedics Group Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

