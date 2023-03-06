Pura Vida Investments LLC Acquires 12,172 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Pura Vida Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 175,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,172 shares during the quarter. AstraZeneca comprises about 0.6% of Pura Vida Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Pura Vida Investments LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $9,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management grew its position in AstraZeneca by 0.4% during the second quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 45,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 0.3% during the third quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 72,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,948,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.0% in the third quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 9,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 4.1% in the third quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 4,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 118 ($1.42) to GBX 126 ($1.52) in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. TheStreet upgraded AstraZeneca from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AstraZeneca from £125 ($150.84) to £135 ($162.91) in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on AstraZeneca from £101 ($121.88) to £119 ($143.60) in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10,825.11.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

Shares of AZN stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $64.80. 1,566,181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,384,914. The company has a market cap of $200.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.04. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $52.65 and a 1 year high of $72.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $0.985 dividend. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently 180.38%.

AstraZeneca Profile

(Get Rating)

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of prescription medicines in Oncology and BioPharmaceuticals, including Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolism, and Respiratory & Immunology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.