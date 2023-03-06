Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) Price Reaches $0.46 on Exchanges

Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. One Pundi X (New) token can now be bought for about $0.46 or 0.00002043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Pundi X (New) has traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pundi X (New) has a market capitalization of $118.51 million and approximately $7.07 million worth of Pundi X (New) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pundi X (New) Profile

Pundi X (New) was first traded on June 29th, 2021. Pundi X (New)’s total supply is 258,491,637 tokens. Pundi X (New)’s official website is pundix.com. Pundi X (New)’s official Twitter account is @pundixlabs. Pundi X (New)’s official message board is medium.com/pundix.

Buying and Selling Pundi X (New)

According to CryptoCompare, “Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Pundi X (New) has a current supply of 258,491,637.23. The last known price of Pundi X (New) is 0.45206855 USD and is down -3.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $6,579,631.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pundix.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X (New) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X (New) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pundi X (New) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

