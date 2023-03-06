Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. Invests $10.06 Million in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 69,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,062,000. Salesforce makes up approximately 0.3% of Providence Equity Partners L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its stake in Salesforce by 506.1% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Salesforce by 113.4% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Salesforce in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Salesforce by 576.9% in the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 264 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 7,500 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.18, for a total transaction of $1,411,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,214,883.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 7,500 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.18, for a total transaction of $1,411,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,214,883.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $118,780.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,217,339.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,868 shares of company stock valued at $4,560,558. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Salesforce Stock Up 0.4 %

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $162.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.24.

CRM stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $187.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,744,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,506,866. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.34 and a 52-week high of $222.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 887.80, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.12.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.