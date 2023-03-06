Prospect Capital Advisors LLC Takes $1.23 Million Position in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

Prospect Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 58,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,000. Lemonade accounts for about 0.7% of Prospect Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Lemonade at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lemonade in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Lemonade by 1,626.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Lemonade in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Lemonade by 91.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lemonade during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Lemonade from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Lemonade in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Lemonade to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Lemonade in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

NYSE:LMND traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.97. The stock had a trading volume of 124,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,176,525. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.23. Lemonade, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.82 and a 12-month high of $32.97.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $88.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.23 million. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 116.01% and a negative return on equity of 33.48%. The business’s revenue was up 115.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.14) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lemonade, Inc. will post -4.29 EPS for the current year.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, car, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

