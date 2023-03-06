Prospect Capital Advisors LLC Raises Position in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Prospect Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. VanEck Oil Services ETF accounts for 1.8% of Prospect Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF were worth $3,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 140,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,710,000 after purchasing an additional 32,738 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 113,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,463,000 after purchasing an additional 4,821 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 112,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares during the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P increased its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 103,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,122,000 after purchasing an additional 7,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 100,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,161,000 after buying an additional 23,580 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Oil Services ETF stock traded down $1.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $328.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,935. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 12-month low of $195.77 and a 12-month high of $336.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $316.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $284.75.

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

