Prospect Capital Advisors LLC Has $12.54 Million Position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Prospect Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 430,750 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 30,400 shares during the period. InMode accounts for 6.6% of Prospect Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.52% of InMode worth $12,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in InMode by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 118,103 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of InMode by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 109,808 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of InMode by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,759 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of InMode by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 29,614 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradiem LLC raised its position in shares of InMode by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 18,564 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. 55.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INMD has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of InMode from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of InMode from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.33.

NASDAQ:INMD traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,685,721. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 2.11. InMode Ltd. has a 1 year low of $20.60 and a 1 year high of $42.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.26.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

