Prosight Management LP Sells 1,037,393 Shares of Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Prosight Management LP trimmed its stake in Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) by 47.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,126,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,037,393 shares during the quarter. Ardelyx makes up about 0.7% of Prosight Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Prosight Management LP owned 0.60% of Ardelyx worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ARDX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Ardelyx in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,950,000. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in Ardelyx in the second quarter valued at approximately $991,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,546,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 728,014 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 1,071.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 492,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 450,623 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 348.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 327,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 254,813 shares during the period. 40.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ardelyx alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on ARDX shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ardelyx from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Wedbush upgraded Ardelyx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Ardelyx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $3.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Ardelyx from $1.60 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

Insider Transactions at Ardelyx

Ardelyx Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Michael Raab sold 13,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $40,347.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 896,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,036. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,075 shares of company stock valued at $60,225. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ardelyx stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.14. 5,670,206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,908,338. Ardelyx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.49 and a 1-year high of $4.15. The company has a market cap of $854.87 million, a P/E ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.00.

Ardelyx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ardelyx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. engages in the research, development and commercialization of medicine for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases. Its product portfolio includes tenapanor, which is an experimental medication that works exclusively in the gut and is in late-stage clinical development.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ardelyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardelyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.