Prosight Management LP Invests $595,000 in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Prosight Management LP bought a new position in shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 32,113 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,664 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 2,483.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 4,445 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,159 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of R1 RCM from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of R1 RCM to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $35.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, R1 RCM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

R1 RCM Stock Down 1.6 %

In related news, CEO Lee Rivas purchased 71,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.93 per share, for a total transaction of $999,714.31. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,714.31. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCM stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.42. 142,706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,839,473. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.82. R1 RCM Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.71 and a 12-month high of $27.86.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The healthcare provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.06). R1 RCM had a positive return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 3.19%. The firm had revenue of $532.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that R1 RCM Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About R1 RCM

(Get Rating)

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Murray, UT.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.