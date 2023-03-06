Prosight Management LP Invests $2.67 Million in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Prosight Management LP bought a new position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 30,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,672,000. Omnicell comprises 1.4% of Prosight Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Prosight Management LP owned approximately 0.07% of Omnicell at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 152,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,269,000 after purchasing an additional 21,706 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 31,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,634,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Omnicell news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 4,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.79, for a total transaction of $211,996.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,733 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,730.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Omnicell Price Performance

OMCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Omnicell in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Omnicell from $140.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Omnicell from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Benchmark raised shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Omnicell from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.67.

NASDAQ:OMCL traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $56.78. The company had a trading volume of 33,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,659. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.11 and a 52-week high of $138.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 564.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Omnicell Profile

(Get Rating)

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.



