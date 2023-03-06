Prosight Management LP Invests $11.21 Million in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Prosight Management LP purchased a new position in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 502,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,213,000. Alkermes accounts for about 6.0% of Prosight Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Prosight Management LP owned about 0.31% of Alkermes at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Alkermes in the third quarter worth $231,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Alkermes by 9.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,322,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,561,000 after acquiring an additional 454,600 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Alkermes by 166.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 155,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,618,000 after acquiring an additional 96,769 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Alkermes by 56.3% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 241,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,392,000 after acquiring an additional 86,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in Alkermes by 12.1% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 542,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,123,000 after acquiring an additional 58,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

ALKS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Alkermes to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Alkermes from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Alkermes from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Alkermes from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alkermes has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.11.

ALKS stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.13. The company had a trading volume of 45,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,332,336. Alkermes plc has a 52 week low of $21.75 and a 52 week high of $32.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.24 and a 200 day moving average of $25.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.09. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 14.23% and a negative return on equity of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $304.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Alkermes’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alkermes plc will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Alkermes Plc is a global biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the business of developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medicines designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its proprietary products include ARISTADA, ARISTADA INITIO, LYBALVI, and VIVITROL.

