ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) is Quest Investment Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Quest Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 263,825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,106 shares during the quarter. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Quest Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Quest Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $21,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NOBL. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the third quarter worth $46,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the third quarter worth $59,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the third quarter worth $81,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the second quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the third quarter worth $122,000.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

BATS NOBL traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $92.07. The company had a trading volume of 380,585 shares. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.67. The firm has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.90.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.