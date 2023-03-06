Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $1,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NTR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Nutrien by 129.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,092,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,056,000 after buying an additional 7,949,254 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Nutrien in the 1st quarter worth about $521,017,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,490,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,030 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,564,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NTR traded down $1.83 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $80.98. The company had a trading volume of 252,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,113,920. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.30. The stock has a market cap of $40.43 billion, a PE ratio of 5.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.90. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1-year low of $68.82 and a 1-year high of $117.25.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.61). Nutrien had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 20.22%. The business had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 13.63%.

NTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Nutrien from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $120.00 price target on Nutrien in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $92.00 price objective on Nutrien in a report on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler lowered Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Nutrien from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.18.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

