Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC Raises Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the quarter. iShares Biotechnology ETF makes up 1.3% of Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $2,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 49.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,568,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,332,000 after acquiring an additional 521,820 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 133,026.2% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 274,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,075,000 after acquiring an additional 274,034 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 205.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 391,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,806,000 after acquiring an additional 263,247 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 685.9% during the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 243,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,492,000 after acquiring an additional 212,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 38.0% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 689,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,586,000 after acquiring an additional 189,847 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IBB traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $129.86. 231,123 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,425,302. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $104.29 and a one year high of $138.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $132.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.101 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This is an increase from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

