Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC Has $568,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD)

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,853 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.17% of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 83.0% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 185,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,049,000 after purchasing an additional 84,021 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 36.7% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,925,000 after purchasing an additional 38,669 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF during the second quarter worth about $6,333,000. Main Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,959,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 657.5% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 67,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 58,989 shares during the last quarter. 48.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EWD traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $36.01. The company had a trading volume of 31,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,834. iShares MSCI Sweden ETF has a 12-month low of $26.01 and a 12-month high of $40.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.15.

