Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total transaction of $856,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,711,615.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded down $0.69 on Monday, reaching $317.74. The company had a trading volume of 504,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,958,949. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $257.86 and a 52-week high of $384.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $344.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $341.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.95 billion, a PE ratio of 46.15, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.26. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 73.61% and a net margin of 21.88%. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $421.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.57.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

