Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC Buys 5,550 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares during the quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the second quarter worth $29,000. Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 1,491.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $45.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.44 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.44.

Bank of America Price Performance

Bank of America stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,270,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,887,965. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $29.31 and a 52 week high of $44.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.38. The stock has a market cap of $275.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.40.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.17 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,959,648.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $7,711,492.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,711,564.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at $10,959,648.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

