Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 17,803 Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 17,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 62.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 764,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,295,000 after acquiring an additional 293,759 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 25.3% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 395,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,933,000 after purchasing an additional 79,794 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 338,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,267,000 after acquiring an additional 12,191 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 284,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,007,000 after acquiring an additional 17,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,320,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FUTY traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.17. 48,255 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,897. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 12-month low of $39.14 and a 12-month high of $50.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.08.

About Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.