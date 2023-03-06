Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 12,843 Shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 220,472 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,843 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF makes up about 3.2% of Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $7,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $114,000.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS EZU traded up $0.70 during trading on Monday, hitting $44.61. 3,586,098 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 1 year low of $36.77 and a 1 year high of $47.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.83.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

