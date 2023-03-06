Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) Trading Down 4.6% Following Insider Selling

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4.6% on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $118.35 and last traded at $119.98. 36,076 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 488,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $125.73.

Specifically, CEO Mark C. Mckenna sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total value of $2,974,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,561,584.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Prometheus Biosciences news, CEO Mark C. Mckenna sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total transaction of $2,974,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,561,584.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Keith W. Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $595,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,811 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,509. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,320 shares of company stock valued at $8,579,963. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RXDX has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $74.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $114.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $66.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Prometheus Biosciences from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Prometheus Biosciences from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.70.

Prometheus Biosciences Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 31.04 and a quick ratio of 31.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.28 and a beta of -0.49.

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.47 million. Prometheus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 43.38% and a negative net margin of 2,081.83%. The firm’s revenue was down 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prometheus Biosciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Prometheus Biosciences by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 70,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,782,000 after purchasing an additional 18,658 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,891,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Prometheus Biosciences by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Prometheus Biosciences by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. 78.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Prometheus Biosciences

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.

Further Reading

