Prometeus Market Capitalization Reaches $88.96 Million (PROM)

Prometeus (PROM) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. One Prometeus coin can now be purchased for $4.62 or 0.00020631 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Prometeus has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. Prometeus has a total market capitalization of $88.96 million and $200,809.01 worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Prometeus Coin Profile

Prometeus launched on May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Prometeus is prometeus.io. Prometeus’ official message board is medium.com/prometeus-network.

Buying and Selling Prometeus

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing.”

