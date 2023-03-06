Prom (PROM) Price Hits $4.62 on Exchanges

Prom (PROM) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 6th. Prom has a total market capitalization of $84.36 million and approximately $1.68 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Prom has traded down 12.3% against the US dollar. One Prom token can now be purchased for about $4.62 or 0.00020585 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00010628 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00032020 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00038935 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001997 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00021839 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004427 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000150 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.37 or 0.00219836 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22,456.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Prom Token Profile

Prom (CRYPTO:PROM) is a token. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official website is prom.io.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.60220894 USD and is down -2.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $1,908,551.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

